DATA (DTA) Price Down 29.1% This Week

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, DATA has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. DATA has a total market cap of $11.20 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00021142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00047808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.11 or 0.00613180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00064946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00023053 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DATA

