Databroker Trading 43.5% Higher This Week (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded 43.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Databroker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $3,357.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00021197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00048077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $346.41 or 0.00614952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00065260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00022935 BTC.

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,990,213 coins. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

