Datum Hits Market Cap of $5.51 Million (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Datum has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $235,785.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Datum has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00021653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00047901 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.79 or 0.00618318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00064953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023051 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum is a token. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

