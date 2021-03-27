Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBRM) Short Interest Update

Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBRM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 4,100.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,359,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DBRM opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Daybreak Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.16.

Get Daybreak Oil and Gas alerts:

About Daybreak Oil and Gas

Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc operates as an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production company in the United States. It holds interest in the East Slopes project located in the southeastern part of the San Joaquin Basin near Bakersfield, California. The company also holds 70% working interest in the Michigan Basin project covering 1,400 acres area.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Daybreak Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daybreak Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.