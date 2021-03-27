Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBRM) Short Interest Update

Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBRM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 4,100.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,359,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS DBRM opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Daybreak Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.16.
About Daybreak Oil and Gas
