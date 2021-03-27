DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DCCPF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of DCC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of DCC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of DCC stock opened at $81.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.45 and its 200 day moving average is $76.37. DCC has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

