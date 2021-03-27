Decentralized Machine Learning Price Tops $0.0011 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market cap of $302,053.77 and approximately $3,486.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decentralized Machine Learning alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00021326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00047902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $343.22 or 0.00613780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00064938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00023160 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

DML is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Machine Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Machine Learning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.