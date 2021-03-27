Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.25 Million

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0705 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $20.98 million and $1.25 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 31.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00021197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00048077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.41 or 0.00614952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00065260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00022935 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,455,702 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars.

