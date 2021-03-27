DeFi Yield Protocol Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.60 million and $3.90 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be bought for $2.74 or 0.00004966 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00058385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.34 or 0.00234736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $482.03 or 0.00874818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00050054 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00075157 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00030769 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,875,322 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

