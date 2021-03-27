Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Holdings Raised by Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.

Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,301,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,516 shares during the period. Dell Technologies makes up approximately 6.8% of Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. owned 0.31% of Dell Technologies worth $168,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $10,033,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 119.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,035 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Cowen boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.89.

NYSE:DELL traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,619,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,963. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average of $73.17. The company has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $91.51.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $19,895,226.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,722,219.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 136,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $9,927,436.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 266,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,409,966.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,447,036 shares of company stock valued at $113,390,576. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

