Dent Trading Up 72.9% Over Last 7 Days (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Dent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 72.9% higher against the dollar. Dent has a total market capitalization of $945.51 million and $106.73 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00021042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00048127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.39 or 0.00622310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00065213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00023055 BTC.

About Dent

Dent is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,201,901,324 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

