DePay (DEPAY) Trading 15.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One DePay coin can now be bought for approximately $4.06 or 0.00007265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a market cap of $12.28 million and $38,664.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DePay has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00057819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.90 or 0.00244890 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.53 or 0.00854234 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00049806 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00074129 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00030278 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,024,649 coins.

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.