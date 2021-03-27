Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the February 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTCWY traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 16,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,343. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on DTCWY. Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen has an average rating of “Buy”.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

