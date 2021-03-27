Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the February 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTCWY traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 16,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,343. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on DTCWY. Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

