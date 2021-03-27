DEX (DEX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $81,912.00

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One DEX token can now be bought for $0.0329 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEX has a market capitalization of $6.29 million and approximately $81,912.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DEX has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00021325 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00047909 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.49 or 0.00613796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00064965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00023135 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX (CRYPTO:DEX) is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

