DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,139,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 963,518 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.23% of DexCom worth $790,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of DexCom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in DexCom by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total transaction of $14,465,133.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,280 shares of company stock worth $33,477,737 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DXCM opened at $352.73 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.61 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.00. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.25.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

