Diametric Capital LP Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,892 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $7,094,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $50,186,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 391,164 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $70,872,000 after purchasing an additional 31,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,196,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,112,279. The company has a market cap of $337.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.10 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.91.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

