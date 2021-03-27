Diamond (DMD) Market Cap Hits $10.50 Million

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. Diamond has a market capitalization of $10.50 million and $21,497.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.93 or 0.00005217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,583,731 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

