Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Short Interest Update

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of DHCC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,721. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15. Diamondhead Casino has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.28.
About Diamondhead Casino
