Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Short Interest Update

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DHCC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,721. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15. Diamondhead Casino has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.28.

About Diamondhead Casino

Diamondhead Casino Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to develop a casino resort in Diamondhead, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Europa Cruises Corporation and changed its name to Diamondhead Casino Corporation in November 2002. Diamondhead Casino Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

