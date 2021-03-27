Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock Position Lowered by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,078 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 21,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $540,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 5,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $139,798.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,264.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $24.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRNA. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

