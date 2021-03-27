Digital Insurance Token Trading Down 12.2% Over Last Week (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $540,916.42 and $247.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.71 or 0.00402275 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.