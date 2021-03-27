DigitalBits Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.0856 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $66.26 million and $2.51 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.91 or 0.00360644 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00033724 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.37 or 0.05368112 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000036 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000092 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 773,946,910 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.