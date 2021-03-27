DigitalNote Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.24 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 27th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 34% against the dollar. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $19.24 million and approximately $528,506.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.91 or 0.00396837 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,034,865,447 coins and its circulating supply is 4,884,878,135 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

