Digitex (DGTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.28 Million

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last seven days, Digitex has traded down 27% against the dollar. Digitex has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and $1.76 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex coin can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitex alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00021381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00047753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.86 or 0.00614007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00064936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00023054 BTC.

About Digitex

DGTX is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.