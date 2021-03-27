Digiwage Reaches Market Cap of $53,020.36 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Digiwage has traded up 94.5% against the dollar. One Digiwage token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Digiwage has a total market cap of $53,020.36 and $3.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000698 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Digiwage Token Profile

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 tokens. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars.

