Digix Gold Token (DGX) Hits One Day Volume of $806,234.00

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and $806,234.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be bought for about $55.67 or 0.00099368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00021224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00048699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $349.91 or 0.00624525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00065207 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00023217 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token (CRYPTO:DGX) is a token. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,629 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.