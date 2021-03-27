Dimecoin Price Reaches $0.0000 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Dimecoin has a market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $630.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

Dimecoin Coin Trading

