Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 981,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,460 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.55% of Genesco worth $29,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Genesco by 170.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Genesco by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Genesco in the third quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genesco by 16.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,944.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Genesco stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 160,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.14. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $52.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.48 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

GCO has been the topic of several research reports. CL King upped their target price on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

