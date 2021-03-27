Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in March

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DSCSY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002. Disco has a fifty-two week low of $36.09 and a fifty-two week high of $81.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.04 and its 200-day moving average is $60.76.

DSCSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho cut Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Disco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

