district0x Reaches Market Capitalization of $165.83 Million (DNT)

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 27th. district0x has a market cap of $165.83 million and approximately $20.56 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, district0x has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. One district0x coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get district0x alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00021763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00048204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $342.33 or 0.00628608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00065116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00023447 BTC.

district0x Coin Profile

district0x is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. district0x’s official website is district0x.io . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

district0x Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for district0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for district0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.