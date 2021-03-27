Diurnal Group (LON:DNL) Shares Up 18.7%

Shares of Diurnal Group plc (LON:DNL) shot up 18.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 97.98 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 89 ($1.16). 2,004,003 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 291% from the average session volume of 512,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($0.98).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 7.46. The company has a market cap of £123.12 million and a P/E ratio of -21.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 61.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 58.98.

Diurnal Group plc operates as a specialty pharma company worldwide. The company develops hormone therapeutics for the treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. The company offers Alkindi, a replacement therapy for paediatric adrenal insufficiency in Europe.

