DMarket Achieves Market Capitalization of $58.74 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 27th. DMarket has a market cap of $58.74 million and $39.31 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket token can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DMarket has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00021142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00047808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.11 or 0.00613180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00064946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00023053 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMT is a token. It launched on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMarket

