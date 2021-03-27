DMScript Market Cap Hits $9.56 Million (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. During the last week, DMScript has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. DMScript has a market capitalization of $9.56 million and $2.12 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00058617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.77 or 0.00228744 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.54 or 0.00853605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00051001 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00075159 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00032051 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,500,000 tokens. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

