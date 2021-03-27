DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Short Interest Update

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 1,180.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of DNA Brands stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. 14,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,173. DNA Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38.
About DNA Brands
