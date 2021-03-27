DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Short Interest Update

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 1,180.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DNA Brands stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. 14,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,173. DNA Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38.

About DNA Brands

DNA Brands, Inc provides energy drinks. It offers products in various flavors, such as cellular citrus zero sugar, cellular citrus, cryo berry, and molecular melon. The company markets its products for retailers, restaurants, bars, and clubs. DNA Brands, Inc also owns TokenTalk.io, an advisory firm for companies looking to raise money through an ICO.

