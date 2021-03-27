DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Update

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the February 28th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 720,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of DNP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. 1,014,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,626. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $11.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNP. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.