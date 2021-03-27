Dock (DOCK) Market Cap Reaches $57.75 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Dock has a market cap of $57.75 million and approximately $26.98 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0878 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Dock has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00021186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00048003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.73 or 0.00614526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00065180 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00022940 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 657,697,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io

Buying and Selling Dock

