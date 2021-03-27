Doctors Coin Market Cap Hits $145.66 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Doctors Coin token can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001126 BTC on exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $145.66 million and $483,285.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00050828 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.