DogeCash Hits Market Cap of $1.18 Million (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One DogeCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0816 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DogeCash has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $17.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00038088 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003672 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000044 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 14,427,270 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

DogeCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

