Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last Week

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.02 billion and $756.13 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0545 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.61 or 0.00329967 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000546 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,934,824,672 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.