Dollarama (DOL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.58 per share for the quarter.

TSE:DOL opened at C$52.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$16.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$50.81. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$37.20 and a 1-year high of C$55.45.

DOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.00.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

