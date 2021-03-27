Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:BRLGF opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93. Dominion Lending Centres has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.80.

About Dominion Lending Centres

Dominion Lending Centres Inc operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

