Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:BRLGF opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93. Dominion Lending Centres has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.80.
About Dominion Lending Centres
