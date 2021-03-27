Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.87

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.87 and traded as high as $14.05. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 22,222 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $485.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 51.26% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 396,663 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. 16.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

