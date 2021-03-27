Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dover were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,785 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 286.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 26,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $2,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOV opened at $139.90 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $76.83 and a 1-year high of $140.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.05.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

