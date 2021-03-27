DPRating 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,865.00 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 27th. One DPRating token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. DPRating has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $6,865.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DPRating has traded 146.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DPRating alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00021267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00047931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.88 or 0.00613252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00064969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00023149 BTC.

DPRating Profile

DPRating is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.