Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.88

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$19.88 and traded as high as C$21.30. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$21.16, with a volume of 93,448 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on D.UN shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.25 to C$24.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$20.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.88. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

