DREP (DREP) Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last week, DREP has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. DREP has a market capitalization of $88.73 million and $10.57 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DREP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00021139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00047906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.06 or 0.00618130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00065128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00023122 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 9,822,511,876 coins and its circulating supply is 3,809,676,175 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

