DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Short Interest Update

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 7.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 14.4% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 617,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after buying an additional 77,906 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:DTF traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $14.30. 1,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,514. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About DTF Tax-Free Income

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

