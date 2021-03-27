DubaiCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5,527.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 25% against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $822,143.09 and $5,527.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00021187 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014953 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007848 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

