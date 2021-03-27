DuckDaoDime Achieves Market Cap of $85.33 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 27th. One DuckDaoDime token can now be purchased for $82.44 or 0.00145791 BTC on major exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $85.33 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00058637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.69 or 0.00243498 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.98 or 0.00847046 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00049611 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00073651 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00031918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Token Profile

DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,496,392 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,035,015 tokens. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

DuckDaoDime Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

