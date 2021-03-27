Dusk Network Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Dusk Network has a market cap of $132.36 million and $13.91 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00021653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00047901 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.79 or 0.00618318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00064953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023051 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,093,188 coins. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

