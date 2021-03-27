e-Gulden Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $104.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 112.4% against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $104.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000591 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.70 or 0.00331684 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000181 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000546 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,977,264 coins and its circulating supply is 17,154,965 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

