Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.83

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.83 and traded as high as $25.14. Eagle Bancorp Montana shares last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 21,331 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBMT. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. The firm has a market cap of $169.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $97,739.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,822,215.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 69,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

